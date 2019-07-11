Land sale needed for huge Blackpool housing development

Councillors are being asked to approve the sale of land to help facilitate a huge housing development on the edge of Blackpool.

Blackpool Council's executive is being recommended to agree the disposal of a strip of land along Preston New Road, which the local authority owns, to the Whyndyke Farm Garden Village development for an undisclosed sum of money.

The land will enable developers to create a widened access route into the scheme which will be shared by people going to The Harbour mental health unit also on Preston New Road.

Councillors will consider the recommendation when the executive meets on Monday.

It is proposed to build 1,400 homes and create Lancashire's first official 'healthy town' at Whyndyke Farm as part of a £200m scheme on land straddling both Blackpool and Fylde Council's boundaries.

Around 50 acres on the site, which covers 225 acres in total, will be set aside for employment, with manufacturing and distribution companies expected to locate there.

Outline approval for the scheme was granted by Blackpool and Fylde councils in 2015 and includes 350 two-bed, 700 three-bed, 280 four-bed and 70 five-bed properties on the northern part of the site, along with a two-form primary school and two neighbourhood centres containing retail space, a health centre, a pub, a café, offices and a takeaway with vehicle access onto Preston New Road and Mythop Road.