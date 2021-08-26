Lancashire recruitment firm in office move for expansion as it is nominated for award

Spencer Clarke Group, a Preston based recruitment agency has been shortlisted for a national Recruiter Award under the Best New Agency category.

Founded in 2017 and operating nationwide, Spencer Clarke Group has experienced rapid growth and now counts UK local authorities, housing associations, NHS Trusts and private sector organisations as customers.

The Recruiter Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements by agencies and in-house recruiters and to drive standards of excellence even higher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the new offices at Spencer Clarke Group at Bartle

After a challenging 18 months for businesses up and down the country, the awards will also support and cheer on all the exceptional professionals who have excelled within the recruitment industry during this difficult period.

Mike Shorrock, from Lytham, founder and managing director of Spencer Clarke Group said: “In the four short years which we have been operating, we have grown exponentially so being shortlisted for this award is a huge milestone in the journey of Spencer Clarke Group.”

The awards coincide with a series of initiatives designed to provide the additional capacity required for Spencer Clarke Group’s anticipated business growth over the longer term.

The expansion plans include a new modern office at Bartle Court Business Centre in Swillbrook, near Preston, a revamped website and a recruitment drive to attract new talent.

Mike Shorrock

The new office space, 50 per cent bigger than the existing office footprint, aims to be recognised as one of the leading workspaces within the area, rivalling those seen in the bigger cities.

The pet friendly office boasts a generous collaborative workspace, a state of the art boardroom and a trendy break out room kitted out with the latest facilities.

With the arrival of the Preston Western Distributor Road, scheduled to open early in 2023, the office will be even more accessible to its 20 strong team and future recruits.

Mr Shorrock, continued, “The decision to expand the office space and embark on a recruitment drive was a logical step in our business and growth strategy. We’re excited for what the future holds and to provide an even better working environment for our expanding teams.”

The office move is to help the recruitment firm's expansion

The ceremony to celebrate this year’s Recruiter Awards winners will take place on September 23 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

Thank you for reading. The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here