Lancashire recruiter celebrates fifth year with awards nominations and charity donation
A Lancashire recruitment agency is celebrating five years of business by donating £100 each to five charities nominated by its employees.
Formed in 2017, by Lytham man Mike Shorrock, Spencer Clarke Group specialises in a range of key disciplines within both the public and private sectors, offering permanent, temporary, contract and fixed term career opportunities.
The firm employs 29 people at its offices at Bartle Court Business Centre, near Preston.
Amid the agency celebrating its fifth birthday, the news came that it had been shortlisted for two national Recruiter Awards and two Global Recruiter Awards.
Over the past five years, the agency has moved into three different offices to accommodate phenomenal growth.
Managing director, Mike Shorrock, said “Our employees are the lifeblood of our business so collaboration is key in everything we do. Whether it’s staff training, deciding which charities to sponsor or a suggestion box within the office, it’s important that everyone's voice is heard.
“I am eternally grateful to the incredible team who go above and beyond every single day to make Spencer Clarke Group who we are today. Along the way, we’ve worked with some incredible candidates and clients, building long lasting relationships, and setting the foundations for future growth.
“As a business, we’ve had our ups and downs and it hasn’t all been plain sailing, but I can’t wait to see what the next five years holds for Spencer Clarke Group and our team! To every employee, candidate, and client of Spencer Clarke Group, I’d like to say a big thank you and we look forward to the future!”
The charities to receive donations include Young Minds, Beacon Counselling Trust, Trinity Hospice, Medical Detection Dogs and GAIN Charity.
Nominated by recruitment consultant, John Shorrock, GAIN charity is the only organisation dedicated to helping people affected by Guillain-Barré syndrome.
John said, “I nominated this charity because a few years back, I had viral food poisoning which caused me to get an extremely rare illness called Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
“Within weeks, it wasted my muscles to the point where I couldn’t walk and it took me three months in Trafford General to rebuild my muscles enough to walk with crutches.
“Over two years later, I’m still rebuilding those muscles.