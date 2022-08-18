These are the best gardens in Blackpool - according to Blackpool in Bloom judges

1. WBEG-17-08-22-Blakcpool in Bloom Orchard Avenue-NWupload.JPG

Elaine Smith said: "The gardens were absolutely fabulous! Because we had to step in at the last minute the judges were later than usual going round to look at the displays so some were no longer at their best. But the winners were fabulous and fully deserved their awards. Everyone had been busy with their watering cans! One garden that stood out for us was in Orchard Avenue where we met three year old Lily and her mum Caroline. Lily told us all about the plants and showed us the peas growing in their pods. It was lovely to hear. So we gave Lily, her twin brother Archie and their mum a special award.

