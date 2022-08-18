These are the best gardens in Blackpool - according to Blackpool in Bloom judges

The awards were presented to the winners and runners-up by Blackpool Mayor Coun Kathryn Benson and Mayoress, Mrs Therese Clark, in front of a packed Derham Lounge at the Winter Gardens.
The panel of four judges visited the 28 gardens taking part in the competition in late July. Each judge gave marks from 40 points:10 for Design, 10 for Colour, 10 for Impact and 10 for Maintenance.
Organiser Elaine Smith stepped in at the last minute to make this year’s event happen after the previous team was unable to carry on and, with help from Blackpool Council in particular and other sponsors The Blackpool Civic Trust, the Friends of Stanley Park and the Winter Gardens Trust and the Winter Gardens, brought the popular competition back.
Elaine Smith said: "The gardens were absolutely fabulous! Because we had to step in at the last minute the judges were later than usual going round to look at the displays so some were no longer at their best. But the winners were fabulous and fully deserved their awards. Everyone had been busy with their watering cans!
One garden that stood out for us was in Orchard Avenue where we met three year old Lily and her mum Caroline. Lily told us all about the plants and showed us the peas growing in their pods. It was lovely to hear. So we gave Lily, her twin brother Archie and their mum a special award.
The categories included Small/medium gardens; Large gardens; Yard/container gardens; Hanging baskets; Hotel Accommodation; Pub and tourist attractions; Colleges and schools; Theme display and Community.
The Lyndene Hotel was joint winner in the Hotel Accommodation category
The Clifton House, also in Bairstow Street was the other joint winner in the hotels category
The winner in the pubs category was the Boars Head on Preston Old Road
