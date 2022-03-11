Lancashire business software group seeks ten recruits for academy training

Smart IT is offering the training to provide specialist tuition focussed on the implementation, use and maintenance of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in a commercial environment.

ERP helps other businesses manage day-to-day business activities such as accounting, procurement, sales, customer services, project management, risk management and compliance, and supply chain operations.

Open to everybody including school leavers, graduates and people looking for a change of career, it has been designed to meet the demand for skilled ERP practitioners specifically in the Odoo product arena where Smart IT is the UK’s largest and most successful Odoo gold partner and the fasted growing Odoo gold partner in Canada.

The team from Smart IT in Kirkham

Barry Bullen from the Progress Business Park-based firm said: “We have never experienced such unprecedented demand for our Odoo ERP services.

“However, Odoo, particularly, in the UK suffers from a shortage of qualified resources. The dearth of adequately experienced functional personnel is an ongoing issue; an issue which could hamper the growth of Smart IT.

"We are continually asking ourselves how can we internally farm IT talent and how can we transition existing staff members into differentiating ERP roles?

"Our response to the skills shortage is the Smart IT Odoo ERP Academy.”

The curriculum covers all operational and functional aspects of Odoo from installation through configuration to practical operation in a business environment.