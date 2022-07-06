Wain Homes site manager Ken Bruney (centre), pictured with construction colleagues from Wain Homes’ Kingsley Manor development

From a field of more than 8,000, Ken Bruney of Wain Homes, was one of 443 site managers to be awarded the accolade for work at Kingsley Manor in Thornton.

Organised by NHBC, the UK’s new homes warranty and insurance provider, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers who have achieved the highest standards in house building across the UK.

Judging for the awards is rigorous, with the current competition beginning in July last year and each site manager assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Thousands of site inspections and meticulous scoring and verification have taken place to decide the winning site managers.

Pride in the Job is at the heart of NHBC’s core purpose to raise standards in house building.

By recognising the best site managers across the UK, the competition celebrates the vital role that site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards.

The quality award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and regional awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2023.

Peter Barlow, chief executive at Wain Homes, said: “We are immensely proud of Ken and the whole construction team at Kingsley Manor. Quality is at the heart of everything we do at Wain Homes and for this to be recognised by the NHBC is testament to their skill and attention to detail. Our customers will be delighted their homes are being built by such a dedicated team.”