London-based Ellandi has been appointed as strategic asset manager on Blackpool’s Houndshill Shopping Centre, Abingdon Street Market and the Corporation Victoria Street portfolio, working in partnership with Blackpool Council.

The company said that the 298,000 sq ft Houndshill Shopping Centre, acquired by Blackpool Council in November 2019, was pivotal in the town’s ambitious regeneration plans and that the existing management team will remain in place.

The centre has more than 55 stores, including Primark, Next and River Island. In addition, a new leisure phase including an IMAX-ready cinema is being delivered in 2023, along with new family dining outlets and a 22,500 sq ft Wilkos, the household retail chain.

Abingdon Street Market is undergoing a full refurbishment, incorporating a new 250 seating area, new stalls for food produce, food and beverage, artisan retail stalls and a coffee and bar area.

The company said that together with Workman, one of its longstanding property manager partners, Ellandi and Blackpool Council will deliver on plans for the centre to support Blackpool’s position as a national and regional destination.

An Ellandi spokesman said: “Debbs Lancelot and her excellent team are integral to the centre’s management and will be transferring employment to our property management partners, Workman LLP with whom we work closely.

Leader of Blackpool Council Lynn Williams

"Our onsite teams are really important to us at both Ellandi and Workman, as is our commitment to retaining and generating local job opportunities within Blackpool.”

They added that as part of their vision to create the UK’s most sustainable and inclusive communities, they were committed to ensuring that the centre does its part for wider change in the town, contributing to the local economy and creating employment opportunities and focusing on local contractor partnerships.

Mark Robinson, Ellandi co-founder, said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen to work with Blackpool Council at a time when the town is at the forefront of the Government’s Levelling Up Agenda.

“This partnership adds to the growing body of regeneration work we are undertaking with the public sector in Medway and Sefton.”

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Ellandi has a strong track history partnering with local authorities, transforming and managing retail and town centre spaces. The team’s