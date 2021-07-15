Former Blackpool trainee's rise to the top at accountancy firm

David Herd, 29, who has become Group Partner, joined the Blackpool office in 2010 as a trainee, studying for his AAT qualification, before moving straight onto ACCA.

During the last year of the certification, in 2014, he discovered a penchant for tax advisory and moved to Champion’s Manchester office to work under group tax partner, Gill Molloy, where he qualified as a chartered tax adviser.

Since then, he has been integral to the growth of the firm’s tax advisory arm and has spearheaded the company’s research and development tax relief, land remediation relief and stamp duty land tax services. Champion said he and his team have a 100 per cent success rate for R&D, resulting in more than £45m of tax relief claimed for clients, while total revenue for the team has increased threefold due to a flurry of new appointments.

David Herd of Champion

David also launched the company’s Crowdfunding service aimed at high growth businesses looking to raise finance, offering strategic advice across all tax advisory services, alongside a range of support from accounts preparation, management information and payroll.

He said: “When I joined Champion 11 years ago, I was promised the chance to earn while I learn and the ongoing opportunity to train to truly succeed in my field.

"I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside some of the best in the industry who were happy to give up their time and share their experiences to help me succeed, and I would like to thank them for arming me with the knowledge required to reach this position.

“It’s been an exciting time both professionally and personally; I welcomed my daughter into the world just a few months ago and will soon be celebrating my 30th birthday. To have been appointed to the role of Group Partner before the age of 30 was somewhat of a dream of mine, and I put achieving it down to the incredible support I’ve received from the Champion team.

“I hope that in my new role, I’m able to inspire our many trainees that they, too, can step into such roles one day with the right backing around them.”

Ged Cosgrove, group managing partner at Champion Accountants, said: “Since David joined our team all those years ago, it was clear he had the type of ambition you don’t often come across. He was constantly spotting opportunities, but he didn’t just sit back and wait for other people to make things happen; he acted above his position to convert them into services that have been integral to the success and growth of the Group.

“There was no other role discussed when it came to David’s next steps and progression. We want him alongside us at board level, to help shape the future of Champion.”