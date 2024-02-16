Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular family-run shop will close its doors in the coming weeks after 82 years of trading.

Tavernors, at the corner of Clifton Street and Bannister Street in Lytham, opened its doors in 1942 and has remained in the same family for the last eight decades.

Sadly, the shop - which sells a variety of goods including menswear, homeware, school clothes, camping equipment and gardening supplies - will close for good before spring.

Tavernors in Clifton Street, Lytham will close in the coming weeks after 82 years of trading

The third-generation family business has become part of the fabric of Lytham over the years. It was previously owned by former Fylde mayor and council leader John Tavernor, who died aged 87 in 2020 after contracting Covid-19.

For many years, John was a familiar face in the family hardware shop, which his father opened in 1942. It is now run by his son, also called John, and wife Jackie.

The Gazette understands the upcoming closure is due to 'ill-health' and not due to trade or retirement.

Staff at the shop said a date for the closure has not been confirmed at this stage, but it will likely shut before May or when it runs out of stock.

They added they are not aware of what type of business is likely to replace Tavernors on Clifton Street following its closure.

Tavenors in Clifton Street - which sells a variety of goods including menswear, homeware, schoolclothes, camping equipment and gardening supplies - will close in the coming weeks

Third closure of Clifton Street

Tavernors is one of three businesses in Clifton Street to announce closures this month.

The shop sells home decor, lighting, framed prints, artwork and gifts, and is closing due to the owners' retirement. A date for its closure has not been confirmed, but staff said it will shut when most of its stock has been sold.

At the other end of Clifton Street from Tavernors, the award-winning Indian restaurant Dalvee - next to the Ship & Royal pub - closed suddenly last weekend.