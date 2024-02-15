Lytham home furnishings store Forsyths in Clifton Street to close
Home furnishings retailer Forsyths is closing its store in Lytham.
The shop in Clifton Street, which sells home decor, lighting, framed prints, artwork and gifts, is closing due to the owners' retirement.
A date for its closure has not been confirmed, but staff said it will shut when most of its stock has been sold.
Shoppers first heard of the planned closure when sales posters appeared in its windows on Monday, annoucing a 'Closing Down Sale'.
Forsyth's also had a branch in Cleveleys but the store in Rossall Road closed at the end of 2019 after 40 years of trading.
Owners Martin and Stuart Foysth said the Cleveleys closure was due to the pair winding down towards their retirement.
“We are closing due to time and age really," said the pair. “Of course all high street shops have been affected by online shopping, but the closure is because it’s time for semi-retirement.”
The closure of the Lytham store will mark the end of an era for the family-run business which has been trading for 50 years.
It's not clear at this stage whether Forsyths will continue to trade online.
The owners were approached for further details.