A craft ale bar in Cleveleys has submitted plans for an exciting new extension just months after opening.

Backstage Cleveleys on Victoria Road West first opened its doors in November 2023.

Ian Fletcher, the man behind the success of Blackpool's Waterloo Music Bar, said he wanted to bring "something different" to Cleveleys with his new venture.

The bar offers a wide range of craft ales, many of them from Continental Europe and not widely available elsewhere on the Fylde coast, with live music at weekends.

Now, just months after opening, Ian has confirmed they have submitted plans to extend the bar and create a stage and dance area.

The plans also include a large outdoor area.

"Doing this seems crazy as we’ve not been open that long but we’ve listened to you all and we want to bring you a bar, events and entertainment our customers deserve," Iain said.

"There is a bright future for Backstage Cleveleys because of the support you have all given us so far and we can't thank you enough.

"We are open for business as usual and looking forward to showing off the bigger and improved venue."

Residents were quick to share their excitement at the news.

"Incredible news from a fab team. Can't wait to see Backstage go from strength to strength," one person wrote.

Another added: "Love it in there. Can't wait to see the finished results as it is great now.