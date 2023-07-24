Music venue boss Ian Fletcher plans to bring ‘something different’ to Cleveleys when his new bar opens later this summer.

Ian, well known on the Fylde coast for running the acclaimed Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool, was granted planning permission this year to turn the former CJ’s Cycles bike shop, on Victoria Road West, into a bar.

The new place is to be called Backstage Cleveleys and will be similar to the separate bar of the same name that Ian has opened at the side of the Waterloo Music Bar – Backstage Blackpool

It will combine a wide range of craft ales, many of them from Continental Europe and not widely available elsewhere on the Fylde coast, with live music at weekends.

Ian said: "Work is well under way now, transforming the inside of the building.

"We expect Backstage Cleveleys to open in September and things are now on schedule for that.”

“We’re aiming for something different in Cleveleys, from the kind of drinks we offer to the decor and the look of the place.

"We’re going for a quirky, industrial look and lots of music-related items to go on the walls which will be interesting in their own right.

"We’ll have 18 taps available serving lots of different beers and real ales – beers to sip rather than knock back – and some fine wines too.”

Given the Waterloo’s renown as a music venue, Ian plans to have live sounds at the Cleveleys venue too, but it will be on a smaller scale.

He said: “It’s a smaller venue and a different area so we’ll be looking more at duos and acoustic acts and see how that goes.”