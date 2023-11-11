A distinctive bar in Cleveleys is newly up and running and attracting great interest on the Fylde coast.

Backstage Cleveleys, on Victoria Road West, was launched with a ‘soft’ opening at the start of the month and is now into full swing.

The new venue is based in the former CJ Cycles shop and has been transformed into venue whose decor is packed with musical references.

And that’s down to owner Ian Fletcher, the man behind the success of the Blackpool’s Waterloo Music Bar, the grass roots venue on the corner of Waterloo Road and Central Drive.

Regulars at the Waterloo will know there is already a Backstage Bar next to the Waterloo itself – now there is a new version of that in Cleveleys as well.

Ian said: “It’s great to get the place open and it’s going really well.

“It’s not just a craft ale bar, apart from cask beers on tap, changing on a rota basis, we’ve got more than 70 bottled beers from across Continental Europe.

“We’ve got individual tables so we have a Goth corner, a Mod corner, a hard rock corner and lots of music-related items in the place too.”

Live music sessions are currently held every Sunday and new sessions are also planned for Friday and SATURDAY NIGHTS.

Backstage Cleveleys is open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm on all days aprt from Fridays and Saturdays (11am to midnight).

