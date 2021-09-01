Wayne and Coleen Rooney "loved" their family bank holiday stay in St Annes

Zoe Robertson, owner of St Annes Beach Huts & Apartments, with Wayne Rooney during his family's stay on the seafront at the weekend. Pic: St Annes Beach Huts & Beach Apartments

The famous couple stayed at St Annes Beach Apartments in South Promenade with their four boys Kai, 11, Klay, 8, Kit, 5, and their youngest Cass, aged 3.

Zoe Robertson, owner of the chic seafront apartments and nearby beach huts, said the Rooneys were "wonderful guests".

"They were just a normal family enjoying a trip to the seaside," said Zoe.

"They obviously got recognised a lot, but they always took time out to chat to anyone who wanted to meet them and were happy to pose for selfies.

"They were wonderful guests and really down to earth. We really hope they enjoyed their visit and hope they come back again."

Yesterday (Tuesday, August 31), after returning home to the family's Cheshire mansion, Coleen shared pictures of their visit on social media and told fans they had a "great stay" in St Annes.

Coleen Rooney and her sons enjoyed a trip out to Blackpool Pleasure Beach in July. Pic: coleen_rooney/Instagram

"Loved the bank holiday weekend," the 35-year-old told her nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, next to a picture taken at a beach hut of her and her eldest son Kai.

And on Twitter, she shared a picture of husband Wayne with business owner Zoe, as the pair stood outside the apartments.

"Thank you so much, we all had a great stay," tweeted Coleen.

And it's not the first time the Rooneys have hopped in the car for a visit to the Fylde Coast.

In July, Coleen enjoyed sun-soaked day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with her sons, while dad Wayne was at Pride Park as his team Derby County took on Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

