Coleen Rooney enjoys sun-soaked day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with her four sons

The mum-of-four made the trip on Saturday (July 17) while husband Wayne Rooney was at Pride Park as his team Derby County took on Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

Coleen, 35, gave a sneak peak of the trip with her sons Kai, 11, Klay, 8, Kit, 5, and Cass, 3, on social media.

The family had a traditional day out in the resort, with the kids enjoying Blackpool Pleasure Beach's many rollercoasters and water fountains.

Captioning the collection of snaps to her 890,000 Instagram followers, Coleen simply wrote: "Blackpool."

At the time of writing, the post has received over 38,000 likes, with followers praising the choice of destination.

One person wrote: "Coleen the fact you have millions in the bank yet you go to Blackpool!

"Credit to you, memories for the kids.”

Coleen Rooney and her sons enjoyed a trip out to Blackpool Pleasure Beach. (Image: coleen_rooney/Instagram)

Another wrote: "Loved Blackpool as a kid. They'll be having a ball!"

Coleen's three eldest sons linked arms as they left the iconic beachside attraction.