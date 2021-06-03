Blackpool Pleasure Beach: 15 rides that kids and families can enjoy at the park

From Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic, The Alice In Wonderland Ride or the world famous Flying Machines, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the perfect day out the whole family can enjoy.

We've compiled a list of all of the rides children can enjoy outside of Nickelodeon Land. Check it out below:

*Read our full guide HERE to find all the information you need to make your day at Blackpool Pleasure Beach as enjoyable as possible.

Alice Ride Join Alice on this fantasy ride which transports riders through the looking glass into Alice's Wonderland. See all your favourite characters from Lewis Carroll's story like the White Rabbit.

Alpine Rallye Alpine Rallye is a low speed driving ride that is ideal for the little ones.This ride also has no height restriction.

Chinese Puzzle Maze Embark on a journey through the Chinese Maze. Take in the water features, relax in the gazebos and have fun through winding walkways. You never know where you may end up as you meander past several rides and various attractions.

Derby Racer The Derby Racer is a huge carousel made up of 56 horses arranged in four rows. As the ride rotates the horses move up and down, simulating an action packed race.