Blackpool Pleasure Beach: ticket prices, opening times and full list of rides - everything you need to know

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, one of the resort’s biggest attractions, has been celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

If you're planning to join in with this year's festivities, check out our guide below to find all the information you need to make your day as enjoyable as possible.

Opening times

The park is usually open for 11am to 5pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

If you fancy riding some of the park's attractions in the dark, or simply want more time to enjoy the thrills, the park is normally open from 10am to 10pm on Saturdays.

To double-check the opening times for the day of your visit, check out the official calendar by clicking HERE.

eTickets

eTickets are electronic tickets which are downloaded to your phone just like a boarding card, replacing* Wristbands and Pleasure Beach Passes.

This means you can bypass the Ticket Centre and directly enter the park through the main entrance to enjoy the rides.

*Wristbands will still be available from the Ticket Centre.

eTickets can either be shown on your phone or printed before you visit.

TOP TIP: Book your tickets online before midnight, the day before your visit, to save some money.

Height restriction.

There are a number of rides that guests can ride regardless of height restrictions, but is important to check them before you visit to avoid any disappointments.

To ride ICON, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s newest ride and the UK’s first double launch roller coaster, you must be over 130cm (1.3m) - 150cm (1.5) for the back row.

Similarly, the iconic Big One, which stands at an impressive 235ft, has a minimum height restriction of 132cm (1.32m).

The full list of height restrictions can be found by clicking HERE.

Small Children

On certain rides, if a child fails to meet the height restrictions, they are able to ride with a responsible person aged 12 years or over who also has an eTicket.

All children are able to ride 19 rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, irrespective of their height, provided the child meets the following criteria:

- The child must be able to walk unaided i.e. they may not be carried.

- The child must be wearing suitable footwear.

- The child possesses an eTicket

Speedy Pass

Speedy Pass is Blackpool Pleasure Beach's version of a fast track service for ride queues.

The standard Speedy Pass is an extra £25 per person.

With the standard pass you wait the same amount of time as the normal queue line but with one advantage, you don't have to stand in line.

Your Speedy Pass countdown timer will notify you when it's your turn to ride, allowing you to enjoy the rest of the park while Speedy Pass queues virtually for you.

The VIP PLUS Speedy Pass is £50 per person.

With this pass your wait time is reduced by 90 per cent of the normal queue length, allowing you to get on even more rides during your visit.

Rollercoasters

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has 10 thrilling rollercoasters, including ICON, as well as many other adrenaline rush inducing rides.

These include the classic Big Dipper, the Grand National, Avalanche, Infusion, Revolution and The Big One.

Getting to Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is situated on Ocean Boulevard in South Shore opposite the South Pier. Address: Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ

By Road – take junction 32 off the M6 onto the M55. Follow signs for Blackpool, South Shore (via Blackpool Airport) and then follow the brown tourist signs to Pleasure Beach.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has five car parks. Car parking charges apply.

They are located at:

- North Entrance, Balmoral Road, FY4 1HR

- East Car Park, Bond Street, FY4 1BW

- West Car Park, Ocean Boulevard, FY4 1PL

- Railway Station Car Park, Bond Street, FY4 1HW

Parking facilities for disabled guests are available at the car parks listed above.

By Rail – regular train services run to Blackpool North and direct to Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s own mainline station via Preston.

By Tram – Pleasure Beach has its own tram stop located just outside the entrance.

Park facilities

Blackpool Pleasure Beach's facilities include secure car parks, award-winning toilets, left luggage areas, cashpoint and more.

To read the full list of facilities available in the park, click HERE.

Disabled guest access

Blackpool Pleasure Beach said they "will do everything possible to ensure its guests have a safe and pleasurable visit".

However, certain rides and attractions in the park are physically demanding and vigorous.

Pleasure Beach, therefore, reserves the right to refuse admission to any ride or attraction should they feel there is an unacceptable risk to your safety or the safety of others should they participate.

A full Access Guide, which provides access requirements for all of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's rides and attractions, can be found by clicking HERE.

Special Dietary Requirements

Gluten Free​

For any guests with gluten free requirements, THE Big Pizza Kitchen restaurant has a specially developed pizza base, with customisable options for guests to create their own pizza.

Halal

The Southern Fried Chicken unit located next to the Dancing Water Show is a certified halal chicken restaurant with a fantastic amount of choices.

Allergen information can be found by clicking HERE.