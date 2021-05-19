Blackpool Pleasure Beach: full list of rollercoasters, height restrictions and ride information

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, one of the resort’s biggest attractions, has been celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

Featuring some of the most historic and famous rollercoasters in the world, including ICON - the UK’s first double launch roller coaster - to the Big One which stands at an impressive 235ft, the park has something for everyone to enjoy.

We've compiled a list of all of everything you need to know about the park's rollercoasters, from height restrictions to ride information.

Check it out below:

*If you're planning a trip to the UK's most ride intensive park, read our full guide HERE to find all the information you need to make your day as enjoyable as possible.

1. Grand National The Grand National has been thrilling riders since 1935 with its competitive edge. Once your train sets off from the station, the race is on as you compete with the contending coaster train on parallel tracks. Guests must be 117cm tall to ride.

2. Avalanche Climb into your own bobsled car and hold tight for the twisting turning tracks of the Avalanche. Each train reaches speeds of up to 50mph as it races down a 1160ft long course. The Avalanche is the UK's only bobsled coaster and is a must ride for any adrenaline seeker visiting Pleasure Beach. Guests must be at least 112cm tall to ride.

3. Ice Blast Ice Blast reaches speeds of 80mph so hold tight! Whilst catching your breath at the top try to take in the stunning views of Pleasure Beach, but be quick as what goes up must come down! You must be at least 132cm tall to ride.

4. Infusion Hold your breath as you board Infusion. This five loop rollercoaster is the first in the world to be suspended completely over water. You must be at least 132cm tall to ride.