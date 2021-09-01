Peter Kay returns to Blackpool for a Pleasure Beach fun day
Comedian Peter Kay enjoyed his latest day out in the resort with a trip to one of his favourite attractions Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
Blackpool Pleasure Beach bosses welcomed him to the amusement park, his third trip in recent years and he made sure to dress for the occasion.
A spokesperson said: “It was great to have Peter Kay join us and true to style he wore one of his Blackpool Pleasure Beach shirts.’
The Bolton-based comic, who has often spoken of his love for the holiday town, was pictured at the South Shore park in similar shirts on his previous two visits in 2015 and 2016.
He later made a public appearance at a special screening of a CarShare special at Blackpool Opera House in 2018.
Earlier this month he performed two sell-out shows at the Manchester Apollo, his first gig in three years.
The 48-year-old put on the Q&A style shows in aid of Laura Nuttall, 21, from Pendle, who is battling Glioblastoma, a grade four brain cancer - with money from the events put towards life-saving treatment.