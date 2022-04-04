The Pork Shop based in Church Street, Poulton, has followed up the opening of a new outlet in Walmer Bridge, south of Preston, with three medals in the British Pie Awards.

The business, won two bronze medals, for its Pork Pie and its Uncle Dave’s Pork Pie and a silver for its Steak and Onion pie.

Jack Gardner, from Hambleton, co-owns the butchers and hot food business with his wife Amy, after taking over the business from dad Lee in 2019.

Jack Gardner with staff at The Pork Shop Poulton

He took the pies down to Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, itself famous for its pork pies, the day before the event, to hand over to the judges.

He said: “It’s a bit of a trek, but we get to see traditional pork pie shops there and see what they are doing. The pies are judged on overall bake, how even they are, pastry, jelly, flavour.

"We were delighted with the results. It shows that we are consistently winning awards every year. Our pork pie has won something for the past four years so it’s consistently up there, but hopefully we will get the gold in the future.”

Jack Gardner with Marley after winning the three awards at the British Pie Awards. Marley is one of Jack and Amy's two sons, the other being Hunter

He said all the recipes are family secrets, but especially the Uncle Dave’s. In 2019, The Pork Shop’s steak and onion pie was crowned the winner of its class at the British Pie Awards, achieving marks of 93 out of 100.

Jack added: “We have won 15 awards in the past four years. We made it 18 this year with two bronze awards with our pork pie and our Uncle Dave's Pork Pie. We also won a silver with our steak and onion. These two classes were the classes with the most entries, so we are over the moon to pick up awards once again.”

The business was founded in 2001 by his father Lee and he has been working there since leaving school. Despite the pandemic curtailing business, the team were able to open two new stores, in Lytham and Bispham, while carrying out home deliveries. They have shops within a shop, in partnership with Spa, as well as their own dedicated stores.

This month they opened the Walmer Bridge store next door to Spa and have gone from 23 to 60 staff and are planning stores in Fulwood and Burscough later this year.