The UK affordable footwear retailer Shoe Zone will reopen its Blackpool store on Adelaide Street West, on July 8 after it has been closed for a month to improve customers’ shopping experience.

The refit brings more variety to the store, and access to in-demand footwear previously unavailable to shoppers in Blackpool.

The refitted store, near the Houndshill shopping centre, will stock popular brands such as Heavenly Feet, Jana Softline, S’Oliver and Lunar for the first time, along with its own-brand shoes and accessories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's Shoe Zone is set to reopen after a major refit.

Shoppers in Blackpool and the wider Lancashire area can expect to find sandals, canvas shoes, and trainers perfect for a style switch for the summer season.

The store will be open Monday to Saturday 9am – 5.30pm, and Sunday 10am – 4pm (10pm – 5pm during the summer months).

Kelvin Donavan, who started out at the St Annes store before being promoted to store manager for Blackpool, will continue his role.

He said: “We can’t wait to welcome customers new and old into the updated store. We have a fantastic selection of offers and new styles ideal for the warmer weather.”

Anthony Smith, chief executive at Shoe Zone said: “We’re excited to re-open our Blackpool store with a new look and access to even more brands, as well as our own popular range of stylish and affordable shoes and accessories.”