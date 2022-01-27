Council agrees purchase of land near Blackpool Winter Gardens

Full details of the reasons behind the decision to purchase a parcel of land opposite the new Winter Gardens Conference Centre between Alfred Street, Adelaide Street and Leopold Grove remain under wraps due to the commercial sensitivity of the agreement.

But the move, which was approved by the ruling Labour executive on Monday which considered the item behind closed doors, would give the council control of what is considered a key site.

The council already owns adjoining land on Leopold Grove, and it is believed it would use the location initially as parking for the conference centre which is predicted to trigger additional parking demand for up to 500 spaces.

The site between Alfred Street, Adelaide Street and Leopold Grove

Planning permission was granted last June for the construction of a five storey 160 room hotel and 90-space car park on the site which is currently used as an 80 space car park, with the site being marketed for sale with a £3m price tag.

The two levels of car parking would be accessed directly off street level, with an entrance to the lower level is via Adelaide Street, next to the hotel pick up/drop off of the main entrance and the upper level is via the middle of the site on Alfred street.

The executive agreed the council should go ahead with the transaction and borrow “up to £1.79m.”

It also delegated powers to the director of regeneration Alan Cavill for “the approval of temporary uses for the land and to enter into negotiations for future development of the land and agree a disposal or lease/s as appropriate.”

Artists impression of the proposed hotel next to the Winter Gardens

Power was also delegated to take any future project forward in terms of “negotiations and agreements/contracts for any work related to the stopping up of any roads, diversion of utilities, construction, professional appointments and any other practical matters relating to the project and management thereafter.”

In 2016 the council borrowed £557,000 to buy and demolish a row of rundown former offices on the adjoining stretch of Leopold Grove with the area being used as a site compound during construction of the conference centre.

It is not known if it will develop the hotel on the site, with the council already committed to building the 144 bedroom Holiday Inn on Talbot Road as part of the £34m second phase of the Talbot Gateway which also includes a new tram terminal.

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the opposition Conservative group on the council, said: “As a revenue making car park this acquisition is probably a good idea.

“The conference centre does need a hotel and parking nearby, but the council is already committed to building the Holiday Inn on Talbot Road. They have the option to build another hotel but that would mean borrowing a lot of money.”

Coun Williams said he had introduced the owners of the Leopold Grove site, a London based investment company, to the council two years ago.

He added: “I think the hotel there is a good idea because it would provide easy access, and the scheme includes a walkway from the hotel to the conference centre.

“There are plenty of guest houses in the area, but delegates also like to have a big hotel near to a conference centre, and when there are senior delegates attending a conference there is also a security risk.”

The first major event at the £28m conference centre is due to be the Conservative Party Spring Conference in March.

The hotel plans include an enclosed bridge linking the second floor with the conference centre, a cafe and bar on the ground floor and a double level car park with 94 spaces.

It would occupy half of the site, including a landscaped garden separating it from the car park opening onto Alfred Street, and it would be designed in an art deco style.