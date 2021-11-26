Star Flyer: What it's like to ride Blackpool's newest Christmas attraction

Blackpool's newest thrill-seeking addition hasn't been without its ups and downs.

By Iain Lynn
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:31 am

But we sent our intrepid and fearless reporter Charlie Mulholland along to find out what all the fuss was about.

You can see how he got on in the video above.

The Star Flyer ride now stands next to the 40m ice rink.

It stands at 260ft tall, almost half the height of Blackpool Tower, with 16 swing seats.

The 213ft (65m) Star Flyer was moved to Tower Festival Headland over council concerns it could be a hazard to people and vehicles in St John's Square.

