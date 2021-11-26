Star Flyer: What it's like to ride Blackpool's newest Christmas attraction
Blackpool's newest thrill-seeking addition hasn't been without its ups and downs.
But we sent our intrepid and fearless reporter Charlie Mulholland along to find out what all the fuss was about.
You can see how he got on in the video above.
It stands at 260ft tall, almost half the height of Blackpool Tower, with 16 swing seats.
The 213ft (65m) Star Flyer was moved to Tower Festival Headland over council concerns it could be a hazard to people and vehicles in St John's Square.
