The computer gamers are set to fill the Norbreck Castle's exhibition halls as Blackpool entrepreneur Andy Brown brings his popular Games Expo back to the resort.

The event, which runs on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday October 24, from 10am to 6pm each day, will include retro games and consoles, 50 pinball machines, multi-player classics such as Minecraft and Fortnite on a local network, tournaments and a wall of arcade cabinets.

Sadly, due to cornonavirus safety restrictions some of the usual favourites, such as the virtual reality games machines with the immersive headsets, cannot be held this time, but the industry talks will be there and guests speakers showing how they have adapted classic early console games to work on modern TVs.

Blackpool and The Fylde College will have a stall at the event, showing off the work their students on their various coding and gaming courses and a raft of independent games makers will be there with their creations.

Andy Brown said: "It's great to be back. We have had our games at a couple of shows such as CarFest over the summer but this is the first of our own big events. There is always something special about the Blackpool Play Expo. It is traditionally the last event we do of the year and always our favourite.

"This is going to be the best show we can put on under the circumstances, fully Covid compliant. But the regulars we have spoken to are just really looking forward to getting out and be doing things to have that sense of normality.

"A lot of gamers who come to Play Expo have friends that they chat to online who they get to meet at the expo. This is going to be great to meet up play and have a drink together.

"I am expecting a good turnout, the interest has been what it used to be pre-pandemic."

