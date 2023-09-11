News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel

Plans submitted to convert former RBS bank on Lord Street in Fleetwood into eight apartments

A former bank in Fleetwood could be converted into eight apartments if plans are given the go-ahead.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Sep 2023, 19:48 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 19:54 BST
Plans have been submitted to convert the former RBS bank in Fleetwood into eight apartments (Credit: Google)Plans have been submitted to convert the former RBS bank in Fleetwood into eight apartments (Credit: Google)
Plans have been submitted to convert the former RBS bank in Fleetwood into eight apartments (Credit: Google)

An application to create eight apartments and one office in the former RBS bank in Lord Street have been submitted to Wyre Council.

The plans show that there would be six two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the flats located on the ground floor of the building would feature a mezzanine level to accommodate the second bedroom.

Most Popular

Plans for an extension on the first floor of the building have also been put forward.

Read More
Unique detached house on Parkway in Blackpool with roll top bath in master bedro...

The RBS bank closed in 2019 alongside counters in Poulton, Kirkham and Blackpool’s Talbot Square.

RBS said the closures – 54 in total – were because it had branches in close proximity to each other and it was seeking to reduce overlap.

Hide Ad

In 2022, the former RBS bank in Talbot Square was later transformed into luxury holiday apartments.

Hide Ad

The listed building, originally on the market for £200,000, was acquired by a Blackpool family group, including retired construction boss Christopher Chadwick and daughter Charli Johnson.

Charli, 35, and husband Dan, 43, were directly involved in transforming it, in an ambitious project costing “hundreds of thousands” of pounds.

They created five luxury holiday serviced apartments – two on the first floor, two on the second floor and a loft apartment enjoying spectacular panoramic views.

Hide Ad

Charli said of the Old Bank Apartments project: "We wanted to bring a touch of class you get in the big cities where fabulous buildings have been brought back to life in really stylish ways.

“We think the transformation is mind blowing.”

Related topics:Lord StreetFleetwoodWyre CouncilBlackpool