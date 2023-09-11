A former bank in Fleetwood could be converted into eight apartments if plans are given the go-ahead.

An application to create eight apartments and one office in the former RBS bank in Lord Street have been submitted to Wyre Council.

The plans show that there would be six two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments.

One of the flats located on the ground floor of the building would feature a mezzanine level to accommodate the second bedroom.

Plans for an extension on the first floor of the building have also been put forward.

The RBS bank closed in 2019 alongside counters in Poulton, Kirkham and Blackpool’s Talbot Square.

RBS said the closures – 54 in total – were because it had branches in close proximity to each other and it was seeking to reduce overlap.

In 2022, the former RBS bank in Talbot Square was later transformed into luxury holiday apartments.

The listed building, originally on the market for £200,000, was acquired by a Blackpool family group, including retired construction boss Christopher Chadwick and daughter Charli Johnson.

Charli, 35, and husband Dan, 43, were directly involved in transforming it, in an ambitious project costing “hundreds of thousands” of pounds.

They created five luxury holiday serviced apartments – two on the first floor, two on the second floor and a loft apartment enjoying spectacular panoramic views.

Charli said of the Old Bank Apartments project: "We wanted to bring a touch of class you get in the big cities where fabulous buildings have been brought back to life in really stylish ways.