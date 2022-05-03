The former RBS bank in Talbot Square, Blackpool, closed in 2018 and the building itself, originally built to a grand design in the Victorian era, had gradually fallen into disrepair.

Last year the listed building, originally on the market for £200,000, was acquired by a Blackpool family group, including retired construction boss Christopher Chadwick and daughter Charli Johnson.

Charli, 35, and husband Dan, 43, have been directly involved in transforming it, in an ambitious project costing “hundreds of thousands” of pounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exterior of The Old Bank Apartements, Talbot Square, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

They have created five luxury holiday serviced apartments – two on the first floor, two on the second floor and a loft apartment enjoying spectacular panoramic views.

Charli said of the Old Bank Apartments project: “We are really pleased with the completion of the first phase of our transformation of the upper floors.“We aim to to bring the building back to its former glory as one of the most prominent landmarks in the town.“Over the last four months we have completed the work to create the five luxury holiday serviced apartments on the upper floors of the building.

“Previously, this part of the building had been used as office space, and more recently the violin shop, but had fallen into disrepair.“Our challenge was to bring the building into a vibrant and more relevant use, and to add to the quality holiday accommodation currently being developed in the town.

Inside The Loft Suite at The Old Bank Apartements, Talbot Square, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"We wanted to bring a touch of class you get in the big cities where fabulous buildings have been brought back to life in really stylish ways.

“We think the transformation is mind blowing!”

The couple have managed to retain many of the stylish and impressive original features of the building, including the wooden panels downstairs and the black, caged lift.

On the ground floor, the couple intend to site their office, while they will eventually be seeking a business to move into the main downstairs space.

The Vogue Suite inside The Old Bank Apartements, Talbot Square, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Charli said: “We would love to work on another project like this.”