Nintendo Switch 2: how much will games cost? Prices revealed for Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5.
- It will be accompanied by a new Mario Kart game.
- But the prices are a little eye-watering…
Nintendo has finally shown off its new console after years of hype and anticipation. From more powerful hardware to a gamechat feature, there was a lot to take in.
One of the biggest announcements during the Nintendo Switch 2 direct was a brand new Mario Kart game - Mario Kart World. It is set to arrive on launch date, but it will set you back a pretty penny.
Nintendo didn’t disclose the price of the console during the livestream, but later confirmed it and revealed the date pre-orders will start. Click here for more information.
But how much will the actual games set you back? Here’s all you need to know:
Nintendo Switch 2 game prices revealed
On the My Nintendo Store website, it gives a hint of how much Switch 2 games will cost you. It has Mario Kart World at £66.99 for the digital version and £74.99 for the physical copy.
Donkey Kong Bananza is a bit cheaper at £58.99 for the digital version and £66.99 for a physical copy. It suggests that Nintendo’s first party titles will have variable prices.
The prices for the Nintendo Switch 2 on the store has it at £395.99 for just the console and £429.99 for a bundle with a digital copy of Mario Kart World - which is quite the deal compared to buying it standalone.
It does make me a little more wary about attempting to get a day one pre-order, if the games are going to cost £75 - at least for physical versions of the major first party titles. But the FOMO will probably get to me anyway - who are we kidding.
Nintendo has yet to confirm how much it will cost for the upgrade packages to turn Switch games into Switch 2 editions.
The website does reveal that the Switch 2 Pro controller will also cost £74.99. While the camera will set you back £49.99.
What did you think of the Switch 2 reveal - and are you concerned about the price of games? Let me know by email: [email protected].
