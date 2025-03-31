Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nintendo Switch 2 will get a proper reveal this week 🎮

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nintendo is holding an event for its Switch 2 this week.

Fans will get the first proper look at the highly anticipated console.

But when exactly is it scheduled to take place?

After years of anticipation, Nintendo is finally set to lift the curtain on the Switch 2 this week. The successor console was revealed earlier this year with a brief teaser but a deep dive is just days away.

Excitement is high for the first proper look at the latest offering from the Japanese giant. It comes eight years after the Switch first arrived and turned round the company’s fortunes after the Wii U.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly is the Nintendo Switch 2 direct? Here’s all you need to know:

What has Nintendo said about the Switch 2 direct?

Virtual Game Cards were introduced during Nintendo Direct 2025. The new feature will allow users to easily manage purchased digital games, playing games on two different systems and even loaning and borrowing games. Much like the physical cards, players will be able to “eject” digital titles from one console to another. It is set to launch in late April with a system update, and Nintendo have confirmed this feature will work with Nintendo Switch 2 systems from launch. | nevodka / Adobe Stock

Back in January, Nintendo dropped a brief trailer officially announcing the Switch 2. It didn’t give much away beyond a first look at the console and confirming its name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However you can expect a more thorough deep dive into the console this week. Teasing the direct, the company said it will offer “a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2”.

Perhaps we will finally find out what was going on with the new joycons that appeared to hint at some kind of mouse-like features from the initial trailer.

When is the Nintendo Switch 2 direct?

It is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (April 2) across the world. The exact time will depend on your location - for UK viewers it will be at 2pm.

American audiences will get the direct in the morning with it scheduled for 6am PT/ 9am ET. So you may have to set your alarm early if you live in North America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 direct?

It will be live on YouTube via Nintendo’s official pages - such as the UK one here . The length of the event has yet to be revealed.

What is the one game or feature you are dying to be announced for the Nintendo Switch 2? Let me know by email: [email protected] .