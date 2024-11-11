The exact price you should pay for a Nintendo Switch for Black Friday 2024

Since its release in 2017, the Switch has been significant for a number of reasons. It is the third best selling console of all time, with more than 125.79 million units sold. | Getty Images

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are available for Black Friday. This is how much you should pay.

Black Friday 2024 is nearly here and that means a chance to get a good deal on a Nintendo Switch console.

The portable games console has been a huge hit for the company since its launch in 2017 and it has quickly become one of the best-selling consoles of recent decades.

Black Friday 2024 takes place on the 29 November and the deals for Nintendo Switch consoles have already started. But what should you pay for the Nintendo Switch on Black Friday 2024?

The Nintendo Switch comes in three variations; the standard Nintendo Switch, the stripped-back Nintendo Switch Lite and the most recent launch, the Nintendo Switch OLED that comes with a high quality screen and better battery life.

There are other options. The Nintendo Switch comes in a host of fun colours and special editions often based on the games available on the console.

You can find the standard Nintendo Switch for around £200 but expect that price to drop by at least £40 in the best Black Friday sales.

The Nintendo Switch Lite has already been reduced in some places. Usually £180, it is available for £170 on Amazon.

The most expensive Nintendo Switch in the line up, the OLED version, is priced from around £300 but expect some sites to offer discounts for Black Friday. Expect the Nintendo Switch OLED to drop below £250 for the first time in 2024. It fell to around £280 last year but there will be bigger discounts than ever before this time.

Amazon already has a deal for the Nintendo Switch OLED and it includes Super Mario Bros Wonder and 12 months of access to Nintendo Online all for £270, the cheapest price an OLED Switch and game has been available for on Black Friday so far.

The reason why so many sites will cut the price of a Nintendo Switch is because fans are eagerly anticipating the launch of the new Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo itself has been coy about the details of the release of the Switch 2 but fans can expect it will be early next year.

Nintendo has confirmed the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with the games originally launched for the Nintendo Switch since its arrival in 2017.