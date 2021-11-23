Lancashire business women get set for festive shop window event

On Thursday, December 9, female entrepreneurs from across the region can enjoy a day filled with exhibitors, shopping and networking at Ribby Hall Village.

The Christmas Regional event, by the Pink Link networking group, aims to help women to grow their network and meet potential customers and suppliers.

There will be a wide range of businesses showcasing their products and services and plenty of opportunities to do business.

Business women from across Lancashire will be gathering at Ribby Hall for a pre-Christmas networking event

Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link said “We’re excited to be back doing what we love, promoting female entrepreneurship in the region. It will be a much-needed boost for businesses and a chance for those hit by the pandemic to increase revenue. The shopping will be an added bonus!”

The Pink Link community is a network of empowered women from all business sectors. It supports, promotes and motivates women to aim high, break through the glass ceiling and achieve the success that they aspire to.

Event sponsor, Elissa Corrigan, Enterprise Vision Awards New Business award winner opened her company, Elle Sera, in the middle of the pandemic. The supplement, known as The Empowerment Pill, was created to improve women’s health with a wide range of benefits.

It has been featured across the media and was launched in Selfridges London last month. Elissa said “At Elle Sera our focus is on women and helping them to be their best version of themselves.

The Pink Link Christmas Regional is sponsored by Elissa Corrigan from Elle Sera

“I’ve seen first-hand how Pink Link helps women to drive their business forward and I’m delighted to support and sponsor this event.”

Guests can attend for the morning, or the full day with a three course lunch. Entertainment will be by guest speaker, Maura Jackson, CEO of BACKUP NW charity and Dawn Vickers who will be singing festive songs.

Exhibition space and tickets are available via www.pinklinkladies/christmas-regional or on 01772 348 309.