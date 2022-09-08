Blackpool’s world famous lights will continue to shine brightly despite rising energy bills after the seaside town’s council switched to eco-friendly lightbulbs and renewable energy.

The attraction, which uses more than one million bulbs and was first held in 1879, was switched on by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen on Friday.

Organisers expect to host the four-month display for around £200,000, a rise from an approximate cost of £50,000 in recent years.

Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite soaring energy costs forcing Christmas light displays elsewhere to be cancelled, the illuminations are expected to bring in more than £300m to the local economy.

Council chiefs in the resort say they have been steadily switching to LED bulbs which has seen its electricity bill cut by 75 per cent in last 20 years.

Tourism bosses in the resort have set a budget for the illuminations of £1.758m and said any increased energy costs will be made up by reduced spending on materials.

Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2022

What Blackpool Council had to say about the rising costs

Blackpool Council fears costs will rise even more sharply next year.

A spokesperson said: "We expect the energy costs for this year’s four month run will be £200,000.

“The Illuminations team has been forward thinking and as a result, over the last number of years has already reduced the energy consumption by 75% since 1999 levels with the change to LED displays and use of 100% renewable energy.“The work that has been undertaken over a number of years has meant that we are in the strongest position possible but we can’t beat the market and are predicting our cost will go up over the next year.”

It has ben revealed how Blackpool Illuminations will continue to shine brightly despite rising energy bills.

Millions flock to the seaside resort on the Lancashire Coast every year to see the lights, which was first introduced to extend tourism in the town beyond the summer months.

How many visitors does Blackpool Illuminations attract?

Merlin Entertainment, which runs Blackpool Tower, said the illuminations brought an "extra key trading period" when other towns saw a dip in visitors at the end of the school holidays.

The council has budget £1.758m to host and run the illuminations.

Last year it attracted around 10 million visitors between September and December, generating more than £300m to the local economy, the council said.

A spokesperson added: "Any increased energy costs will be contained within the existing Illuminations budget with spending on materials being reduced.

“The illuminations receives various income contributions, including sponsorship and investment through Town Deal funding.

“Visitor insight data for 2021 shows that the extended Illuminations season attracted around 10 million visitors on to the promenade between September and the end of December, generating more than £300m of spend and providing a huge boost to the local economy."

Merlin Entertainments said:

Kate Shane, regional director at Merlin Entertainments, said: "The world-famous illuminations extend the tourism season for all of the leisure businesses here in Blackpool.

"Whilst many other destinations across the UK are winding down after the summer, we’re lighting up.

“The illuminations is incredibly important to our local economy and the identity of our town.

"We’ve been lighting up for over 140 years and delivering a magical experience for generations of visitors.