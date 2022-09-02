On Friday (September 2), thousands gathered in Blackpool for the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022.

The highly anticipated show, staged in association with MTV, was filmed in front of a live audience in the famous Tower Ballroom.

The performances and switch-on were also shown on a giant screen on the Promenade near the Tower Festival Headland.

The main event- the light’s switch on- took place at 9:15 pm, with interior designer and TV star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen doing the honours.

Beginning at Squires Gate, and ending at Red Bank Road, the 10km long illuminations proved a visionary delight for car goers and strollers alike.

Leading up to the switch-on, attendees were also entertained by performances from Blue, Tom Grennan, Mae Muller, Fuse ODG and Nina Nesbitt.

Take a look at images from the iconic event below:

