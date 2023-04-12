News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Pleasure Beach Big One stopped mid-climb and guests escorted off ride due to strong winds

Guests on Blackpool's Big One had to be rescued from near the top of the 214ft roller coaster when the ride was suddenly halted due to strong winds.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST

Thrillseekers found themselves stranded just feet away from the summit after operators stopped the ride during its epic climb up the lift hill on Tuesday (April 11).

The Big One was stopped in its tracks seconds before reaching its first stomach-churning drop and park staff had to scale the ride on foot to reach those onboard.

Guests had to grip the handrails and battle with jelly legs as staff guided them down the red emergency stairs – over 400 steps – to safety.

Guests on Blackpool's Big One had to be rescued from near the top of the roller coaster when the ride was suddenly halted due to strong winds on Tuesday, April 11. Picture by Gordon HeadGuests on Blackpool's Big One had to be rescued from near the top of the roller coaster when the ride was suddenly halted due to strong winds on Tuesday, April 11. Picture by Gordon Head
It wasn’t an experience for the faint-hearted but on the trek down guests were able to glimpse spectacular views of the ride, the park and the sea.

You can watch footage of guests being escorted off the ride in our video player.

The Pleasure Beach said the decision to stop the Big One mid-climb was due to strong gusts of wind in the afternoon. The ride remained closed for the rest of the day.

It reopened this morning until 11.15am before the park made the decision to close it again due to further high winds. The ride has been closed since.

Guests were guided off the ride and escorted down the red emergency stairs – over 400 steps – to safety. Picture by Gordon Head
A spokesperson for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: “At 2.50pm on Tuesday, April 11, Blackpool Pleasure Beach stopped the Big One train on the ride’s lift hill due to sudden changes in weather conditions.

"Guests on the ride were reassured and escorted from the ride by Blackpool Pleasure Beach staff.

“Due to high gusts of wind the Big One roller coaster closed for the remainder of the day.”

Guests found themselves stranded just feet away from the summit after operators stopped the ride during its epic climb up the lift hill on Tuesday (April 11). Picture by Gordon HeadGuests found themselves stranded just feet away from the summit after operators stopped the ride during its epic climb up the lift hill on Tuesday (April 11). Picture by Gordon Head
