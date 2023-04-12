News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
18 minutes ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
24 minutes ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
39 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad

Strong winds blow roofing off Blackpool shops in Talbot Road

Fire crews were called out after strong winds blew the felt roofing off a row of shops today (Wednesday, April 12).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:27 BST

Large strips of felt roofing were found hanging off the roof of the shops in Talbot Road, near the traffic lights junction with Devonshire Road, at around 10am.

Fire crews used the aerial ladder platform to remove the loose felt roofing from the three-storey building, while businesses on the ground floor were forced to close for the morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews have now left the scene and a roofing contractor has been appointed to make urgent repairs this afternoon.

Fire crews were called out after strong winds blew the felt roofing off a row of shops in Talbot Road, Blackpool today (Wednesday, April 12)Fire crews were called out after strong winds blew the felt roofing off a row of shops in Talbot Road, Blackpool today (Wednesday, April 12)
Fire crews were called out after strong winds blew the felt roofing off a row of shops in Talbot Road, Blackpool today (Wednesday, April 12)
Most Popular

No injuries were reported.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “The incident involved a large amount of felt roofing which was hanging off the roof of a three-storey building.

Hide Ad

"Firefighters have removed the felt using the aerial ladder platform and are now leaving the incident and handing over to a roofing contractor.”

Hide Ad
Strips of felt roofing were found hanging off the roof of the shops in Talbot Road, near the traffic lights junction with Devonshire RoadStrips of felt roofing were found hanging off the roof of the shops in Talbot Road, near the traffic lights junction with Devonshire Road
Strips of felt roofing were found hanging off the roof of the shops in Talbot Road, near the traffic lights junction with Devonshire Road
Fire crews used the aerial ladder platform to remove the loose felt roofing from the three-storey building. Picture by Jay TaylorFire crews used the aerial ladder platform to remove the loose felt roofing from the three-storey building. Picture by Jay Taylor
Fire crews used the aerial ladder platform to remove the loose felt roofing from the three-storey building. Picture by Jay Taylor
Related topics:Blackpool