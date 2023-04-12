Large strips of felt roofing were found hanging off the roof of the shops in Talbot Road, near the traffic lights junction with Devonshire Road, at around 10am.

Fire crews used the aerial ladder platform to remove the loose felt roofing from the three-storey building, while businesses on the ground floor were forced to close for the morning.

Crews have now left the scene and a roofing contractor has been appointed to make urgent repairs this afternoon.

Fire crews were called out after strong winds blew the felt roofing off a row of shops in Talbot Road, Blackpool today (Wednesday, April 12)

No injuries were reported.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “The incident involved a large amount of felt roofing which was hanging off the roof of a three-storey building.

"Firefighters have removed the felt using the aerial ladder platform and are now leaving the incident and handing over to a roofing contractor.”

