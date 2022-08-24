Blackpool opticians celebrate 60th year with national award nomination

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodhouse Opticians has been shortlisted for Sustainable Practice of the Year at the 2022 SightCare Awards, run by the UK’s largest association of independent opticians and optometrists.

The practice, based in Highfield Road, South Shore, has received the accolade for dedication to eyecare in its local community.

The shortlisting recognises the strides the business has made in recent years to become more environmentally aware. This ranges from working with eco conscious suppliers, to extensive recycling and developing its own environmental policy.

The Woodhouse Team - Paul Eastwood, Sukie Woodhouse, Steve Woodhouse and Abigail Ward - are up for a national award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All staff also recently studied for and achieved a ‘Level 2 Certificate in Understanding Sustainability’.

Director Sukie Woodhouse said: “We believe it is important as a community business to do all we can to ensure we are acting sustainably with the long-term future of the planet in mind.

“We love that we are able to offer quality products to our customers that have been ethically and sustainably sourced, often from recycled materials.”

A spokesman for SightCare said: “We are delighted that Woodhouse Opticians has been shortlisted for this award and were impressed by the high quality of their application.”

The awards ceremony will be held in September.

The nomination is not the only good news for the practice, which has been a fixture in the South Shore community for six decades It has just taken delivery of new state-of-the-art digital scanning equipment to

further enhance its services for patients.

The Optomap digital scanner gives optometrists panoramic views of the retina, helping them detect the early stages of potentially damaging eye conditions, such as macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinal

detachments.

Sukie added: “It’s long been our mantra that we want to provide patients with the best in clinical excellence and technical expertise matched with outstanding customer service. That’s why we have recently invested in