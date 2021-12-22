Blackpool construction firm starts work on £20m housing scheme

The £20m project, will see the construction of 96 affordable houses, five bungalows and 30 sheltered apartments.

The new homes will be partially funded by a grant from Homes England. Funding from the European Regional Development Fund will support the installation of air source heat pumps in 30 of the homes to cut carbon emissions and a new cycle path.

Local firm, RP Tyson Construction has been appointed as the principal contractor for the development and is now on site carrying out enabling works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new homes at Grange Park will look

The development in spilt across two sites – Chepstow Road and Dinmore Avenue.

The site on Dinmore Avenue behind the @thegrange community facility has now been fenced off and the Tyson team has started the process of clearing the area ready for construction to begin.

Jeremy Whittle, managing director, RP Tyson Construction, said: “As a locally based Contractor we are absolutely delighted to have been selected by the Council to deliver this significant housing development in, we have a very strong locally based supply chain and will look to engage with it on this development as we have done on Troutbeck Crescent.”

Coun Ivan Taylor, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “I am delighted that work has started on this site. It has been our aspiration for some time to create much-needed new homes on Grange Park and it is a really testament to everyone involved that they’ve managed to progress the scheme to this point despite all the challenges the pandemic has brought.