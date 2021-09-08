£20m Blackpool homes plans is given the go ahead

It is hoped the development of 96 affordable houses, five bungalows and 30 sheltered apartments will help reduce waiting lists for affordable rented housing in Blackpool.

Thirty eco-friendly homes and a new cycle path, partially funded by the European Regional Development Funds, are also proposed for the site.

Claire Parker, chartered town planner at architects Cassidy and Ashton, told a meeting of the council’s planning committee: “Currently a number of homes on Grange Park are under-occupied.

Artists impression of new homes

“So by introducing alternative smaller house types within the estate, this will allow residents to move into more suitable accommodation for their needs within the area where they already live and have connections.”

This would then release larger homes for families in need of accommodation.

Planning committee chairman Coun David Owen said: “There will be a lot of families out there very pleased indead that the waiting list will come down as a result of this development.”

Sheltered accommodation approved as part of the scheme will represent the first fully accessable and adaptable units on their type within the council’s housing stock.

Amenities will also be provided as part of the development including an orchard, community green spaces, play area and a pocket park for use by all residents on Grange Park.

A total of 53 two and three storey houses will be built on land accessed from Chepstow Road and Gateside Drive which was previously occupied by Christ the King Church and the Chepstow Road shops, which were bulldozed in 2018.

A second site, accessed from Dinmore Avenue, is set to see the construction of 78 homes including two and three storey houses, bungalows and sheltered housing.

The former Grange Park Primary School previously stood on the land before being demolished in 2014 when it was replaced by Boundary Primary School.

Council deputy leader Coun Ivan Tayor said: “The development will have a real focus on the environment tying in the current climate change project that is under way.

“Particular focus has been given to creating community green open spaces, a meadow grassland as well as improved cycle and walkways.”