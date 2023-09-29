News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool bar Marvin's closes its South Shore venue after 12 months

Marvin’s – a popular chain of bars known for its soul and Motown music – has closed its South Shore branch after just 12 months.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST
The nightspot in Highfield Road opened in August 2022 and was Marvin’s third venue on the Fylde Coast, following the success of its other branches in Poulton and Lytham.

The South Shore branch was its largest and also its first in Blackpool until Marvin’s opened a fourth venue at the former Co-op bank in Clifton Street in the town centre in May.

But the Highfield Road bar closed its doors after the August bank holiday and has yet to reopen, leading to speculation about its future.

Marvin's in Highfield Road, South Shore appears to have closed permanently 12 months after it opened in August 2022

What’s happened? Has it closed for good?

The Gazette was unable to reach Marvin’s owners for an update on the venue. But former staff have confirmed that the bar has now closed.

“We were told at the end of August that it was closing with immediate effect,” said a staff member, who asked not to be named.

“All staff were offered a job at the one in Blackpool town centre.”

According to the staff member, notice of the closure was posted on Marvin's Facebook page but was later taken down.

The Marvin’s chain was set up in 2018 by local businessman Alex Huckerby and partners Adrian Reed and Graham Barr.

When the South Shore branch opened last year, Mr Huckerby said: “I am so proud to open our third venue and to do it on such a reputable Blackpool road feels special to me.

"My father was brought up in the area and he has told me many stories about Highfield road and the special memoires he has made there.

“Myself and my partners, Adrian and Graham, believe that Highfield Road is such a great spot for venue number three.”

The first Marvin’s bar on the Fylde coast opened in Breck Road in Poulton in 2018 followed by a second bar on Lytham’s Henry Street a year later.

Marvin’s has been approached for comment.

