The new addition to the Fylde coast soul and Motown chain opened on Highfield Road yesterday (Friday August 5) having hosted two VIP nights on the Wednesday and Thursday.

Marvin’s resident DJ Eddie Gee, who has been a legendary figure on Blackpool’s club scene since the late 1970s, welcomed guests alongside singer Gracie Mac who performed classic soul tunes throughout the night.

The chain, which is owned by Fylde coast man Alex Huckerby, opened its first venue on Breck Road in Poulton in 2018 followed by a second bar on Lytham’s Henry Street a year later, when thousands of residents attended.

The new Marvin's Bar on Highfield Road in Blackpool's South Shore

It is the brand’s first bar in Blackpool.

Owner Alex Huckerby, who set up the chain with partners Adrian Reed and Graham Barr, said: “I am so proud to open our third venue but to do it on such a reputable Blackpool road feels special to me.

"My father was brought up in the area and he has told me many stories about Highfield road and the special memoires he has made there.

Alex Huckerby has opened a new Marvin's on Highfield Road in Blackpool

“Myself and my partners, Adrian and Graham, believe that Highfield Road is such a great spot for venue number three.”

The latest Marvin’s is located in the former B&M Bargains site, with the design in keeping with the other two Marvin’s venues and showcasing the building’s original brickwork.

It boasts comfortable leather booth seating and of course the popular Marvin’s karaoke booth.

The third venue is now the largest site and Alex added: “Our focus is always about the atmosphere and music above anything and we hope this formula will bring us success in the third venue.”

The bar at new Marvin's on Highfield Road in Blackpool is ready to welcome new customers

Marvin’s South Shore will be open seven nights a week with live DJs and soul singers on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Inside the new Marvin's on Highfield Road in Blackpool