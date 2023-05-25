Opening in the former Co-operative Bank in Clifton Street, it will offer a similar experience to existing Marvin’s bars in Lytham, Poulton and South Shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It will be a motown and soul bar, exactly as the other Marvin’s bars are, targeting the over 25 and over 30 market, with private booths and a private karaoke area.

The new Marvin's will look similar to the one in South Shore

“We want to offer a high end product which will add to the circuit of bars in that area.

“We have built the brand up in Lytham, Poulton and South Shore and all our venues are doing well and here to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I am really looking forward to launching our fourth Marvin’s and bringing that same experience to the town centre.

Alex Huckerby is opening a new Marvin's on Clifton Street in Blackpool

“Hopefully it will go hand in hand with other investments going on in Blackpool such as the new Turtle Bay restaurant and redevelopment of the old Post Office on Abingdon Street.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development follows on from the opening of Marvin’s on Highfield Road in South Shore in August 2022.

The chain was set up by Alex with partners Adrian Reed and Graham Barr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Marvin’s bar on the Fylde coast opened on Breck Road in Poulton in 2018 followed by a second bar on Lytham’s Henry Street a year later.

The former Co-Op bank in Clifton Street will be converted to a Marvin's Bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex says the second Blackpool venue will complete the chain’s presence on the Fylde coast, after which it is hoped to expand further afield with up to ten venues in total in the next five years.

The Clifton Street venue is set to be fitted out in a similar fashion to the existing bars, boasting screens on the walls projecting images of American cities including Detroit and New Orleans.

Jazz up your evenings with DJs playing Motown and soul music, and make sure to warm up those vocal cords for the large karaoke area.

Advertisement Hide Ad