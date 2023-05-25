New Marvin's bar set to open in Blackpool town centre this weekend
Opening in the former Co-operative Bank in Clifton Street, it will offer a similar experience to existing Marvin’s bars in Lytham, Poulton and South Shore.
Businessman Alex Huckerby said development in Blackpool, including the new conference centre at the Winter Gardens, had prompted him to invest in the town centre.
He said: “It will be a motown and soul bar, exactly as the other Marvin’s bars are, targeting the over 25 and over 30 market, with private booths and a private karaoke area.
“We want to offer a high end product which will add to the circuit of bars in that area.
“We have built the brand up in Lytham, Poulton and South Shore and all our venues are doing well and here to stay.
“So I am really looking forward to launching our fourth Marvin’s and bringing that same experience to the town centre.
“Hopefully it will go hand in hand with other investments going on in Blackpool such as the new Turtle Bay restaurant and redevelopment of the old Post Office on Abingdon Street.”
The development follows on from the opening of Marvin’s on Highfield Road in South Shore in August 2022.
The chain was set up by Alex with partners Adrian Reed and Graham Barr.
The first Marvin’s bar on the Fylde coast opened on Breck Road in Poulton in 2018 followed by a second bar on Lytham’s Henry Street a year later.
Alex says the second Blackpool venue will complete the chain’s presence on the Fylde coast, after which it is hoped to expand further afield with up to ten venues in total in the next five years.
The Clifton Street venue is set to be fitted out in a similar fashion to the existing bars, boasting screens on the walls projecting images of American cities including Detroit and New Orleans.
Jazz up your evenings with DJs playing Motown and soul music, and make sure to warm up those vocal cords for the large karaoke area.
The bar will be open Monday to Thursday from 3pm to 2am, and from 1pm to 2am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.