Businessman Alex Huckerby has been granted an alcohol licence by Blackpool Council for premises on Clifton Street.

He plans to convert the former Co-operative Bank into the new venue where DJs will play motown and soul music, offering a similar experience to existing Marvin’s bars in Lytham, Poulton and South Shore.

The new Marvin's will look similar to the one in South Shore

Alex said development in Blackpool including the new conference centre at the Winter Gardens had prompted him to invest in the town centre – with the scheme set to cost around £500,000 including acquisition of the property.

He said: “It will be a motown and soul bar, exactly as the other Marvin’s bars are, targeting the over 25 and over 30 market, with private booths and a private karaoke area.

“We want to offer a high end product which will add to the circuit of bars in that area.

“We have built the brand up in Lytham, Poulton and South Shore and all our venues are doing well and here to stay.

Alex Huckerby

“So I am really looking forward to launching our fourth Marvin’s and bringing that same experience to the town centre.

“Hopefully it will go hand in hand with other investment going on in Blackpool such as the new Turtle Bay restaurant and redevelopment of the old Post Office on Abingdon Street.”

The development follows on from the opening of Marvin’s on Highfield Road in South Shore in August last year. The chain was set up by Alex with partners Adrian Reed and Graham Barr.

The first Marvin’s bar on the Fylde coast opened on Breck Road in Poulton in 2018 followed by a second bar on Lytham’s Henry Street a year later.

Alex says the second Blackpool venue will complete the chain’s presence on the Fylde coast, after which it is hoped to expand further afield with up to 10 venues in total in the next five years.

