Blackpool Tower Circus performances suspended due to Covid

Visitors were told all performances would be suspended until Tuesday August 3, but were invited to rebook for another performance in the next year.

A spokesman for the Tower Circus said: "Due to a member of our circus production testing positive for Covid-19, unfortunately we have had to suspend all performances of The Blackpool Tower Circus until Tuesday August 3.

"Please accept our sincere apologies, we know how many people look forward to visiting the Circus."

