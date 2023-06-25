Blackpool restaurant Mr Basrai's World Cuisine buffet receives four-star food hygiene rating following reinspection
Mr Basrai’s World Cuisine, on the corner of Talbot Road and Cookson Street, was handed zero stars for hygiene when food safety officers turned up unannounced on March 22.
They recorded over 50 violations and warned Mr Basrai that legal proceedings could be brought against him if he failed to make urgent improvements.
When approached by the Gazette after the rating was published, Blackpool Council said improvements had been made following the inspection.
“Mr Basari has requested a re-inspection, which will take place in the next three months,” a spokesman added.
Following a reinspection on Thursday, June 22, the restaurant’s rating was significantly improved, with the business awarded four out of five stars.
A rating of four means the business was rated as good on assessment.
This means there may be a few errors that the inspector will advise on improving, which can help to get the score up to a five in the future.
The new report showed the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, was seen as ‘generally satisfactory’.
Inspectors also found the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were ‘good’.
This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.
Inspectors also rated the management of food safety – the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat – as ‘good’.