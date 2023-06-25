News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool restaurant Mr Basrai's World Cuisine buffet receives four-star food hygiene rating following reinspection

A popular buffet restaurant in Blackpool has received an improved food hygiene rating after receiving a zero earlier this year.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jun 2023, 09:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 09:06 BST

Mr Basrai’s World Cuisine, on the corner of Talbot Road and Cookson Street, was handed zero stars for hygiene when food safety officers turned up unannounced on March 22.

They recorded over 50 violations and warned Mr Basrai that legal proceedings could be brought against him if he failed to make urgent improvements.

When approached by the Gazette after the rating was published, Blackpool Council said improvements had been made following the inspection.

Mr Basrai’s World Cuisine in Blackpool was awarded a four star hygiene rating following a reinspection (Credit: Google)Mr Basrai’s World Cuisine in Blackpool was awarded a four star hygiene rating following a reinspection (Credit: Google)
“Mr Basari has requested a re-inspection, which will take place in the next three months,” a spokesman added.

Following a reinspection on Thursday, June 22, the restaurant’s rating was significantly improved, with the business awarded four out of five stars.

A rating of four means the business was rated as good on assessment.

This means there may be a few errors that the inspector will advise on improving, which can help to get the score up to a five in the future.

The new report showed the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, was seen as ‘generally satisfactory’.

Inspectors also found the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were ‘good’.

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

Inspectors also rated the management of food safety – the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat – as ‘good’.

Food safety inspections and enforcement

Local authorities are responsible for enforcing food hygiene laws and can inspect a business at any point in the food production and distribution process.

Authorised officers from the local council will visit the premises to check the business is complying with food law and producing food that is safe to eat.

To do this, they will look at:

- the premises

- how employees work

- the food safety management system

- the types of food being made and prepared

Authorised officers have the right to enter and inspect the premises at any reasonable time.

They will also usually arrive without making an appointment.

How often the business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and its previous record.

Some premises might be inspected at least every six months, others much less often.

Authorised officers will offer help and advice on food safety and they can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.

Click HERE for more information.

Related topics:BlackpoolInspectors