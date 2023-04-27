News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool restaurant Mr Basrai's World Cuisine buffet given 0 stars for hygiene

Dozens of hygiene violations were uncovered when inspectors visited a popular Blackpool buffet restaurant.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST

Mr Basrai’s World Cuisine, on the corner of Talbot Road and Cookson Street, was handed zero stars for hygiene when food safety officers turned up unannounced on March 22.

They recorded over 50 violations and warned Mr Basrai that legal proceedings could be brought against him if he fails to make urgent improvements.

The full details of the inspection were not made public but the Gazette submitted a Freedom of Information request to Blackpool Council and we can now share their full report.

Mr Basrai’s World Cuisine, on the corner of Talbot Road and Cookson Street, Blackpool was handed zero stars for hygiene when food safety officers turned up unannounced on March 22Mr Basrai’s World Cuisine, on the corner of Talbot Road and Cookson Street, Blackpool was handed zero stars for hygiene when food safety officers turned up unannounced on March 22
This is what inspectors found during their visit to Mr Basrai's World Cuisine on March 22...

Food hygiene and safety

  1. Staff should use antibacterial, food-safe disinfectant / sanitiser to clean and disinfect work surfaces and equipment. Some staff were not aware of how it was to be used
  2. The staff demonstrated lack of knowledge when questioned about allergens, including the head chef who did not know what Coeliac disease was until explained to him
  3. The hand wash basin opposite the kitchen entrance was not provided with soap and hygienic drying facilities such as paper towels
  4. Sneeze screen was cracked and covered with cling-film which was dirty and greasy
  5. Raw meat next to packet pancakes, raw fish above cooked chicken, raw sausages next to cooked rice, frozen foods including nuggets left out on the side
  6. Food was being stored on the floor of the kitchen where it may become contaminated
  7. Cooked chicken was being stored at room temperature in the kitchen where it risked growing food poisoning bacteria
  8. Failure to ensure all stored ingredients were kept in appropriate conditions to protect them contamination
  9. Raw fish fillets in one of the big sinks
  10. Chocolate fountain left out from the night before (still full of chocolate)
  11. Ribs left out on the side uncovered
  12. Yorkshire puddings stored in a dirty container
  13. Chicken pieces left on a rack which was dirty and other chicken pieces left on the side uncovered
  14. Cooked rice left out to cool
Cleanliness

Blackpool Council's food safety inspectors recorded over 50 violations when they visited Mr Basrai's World Cuisine buffet restaurant in Cookston Street on March 22Blackpool Council's food safety inspectors recorded over 50 violations when they visited Mr Basrai's World Cuisine buffet restaurant in Cookston Street on March 22
  1. Failure to provide full information about the allergens present in all of the dishes served
  2. The premises was not kept in a clean manner and must be thoroughly cleaned and maintained in a clean condition
  3. The back doors were dirty and should be thoroughly washed down and maintained in clean condition
  4. Mould and engrained dirt on the yellow, brown, blue and green chopping boards – cross contamination issues (all to be replaced)
  5. Ground-in dirt to knifes
  6. Dirt to meat skewer which was on the floor under the wok-range
  7. Dirty food containers stored on the floor
  8. Dirt and grease on wall surfaces, flooring, wash-up room, switches and handles, seals to fridges and freezers and plug sockets throughout the kitchen
  9. Dirt and grease around kitchen, including ovens, microwave, fridges, tea towels and work surface
  10. All shelving in the kitchen area were dirty and greasy
  11. Dirt on the wash hand basin, taps, soap and towel dispenser
  12. Dirt on the equipment wash sink and taps in the pot wash area
  13. Dirt, grease and food debris on the door seals of the fridge and freezers
  14. The flooring in the kitchen and front cooking areas were dirty with dried on food debris and dirt
  15. Dirty kitchen equipment/utensils
  16. Dirt and food debris on the wooden rolling pin
  17. Dirt and dried on food to the oils and sauce bottles
  18. Dirt and grease on the extraction canopy units
  19. Dirt and grease on equipment (front, sides and back) including the ovens and fryers
  20. Grease, dirt and food debris on the Tandoori oven
  21. Dirt and grease on the bins in all areas
  22. Dirt and food debris on the legs of the work surfaces
  23. Dirty water at the bottom of two chillers
  24. Dirt on the walls and ceiling from the fans above the pizza section
  25. Dirt and grease on the air-con units in all areas
  26. Dirt and grease on smoke detectors
  27. Dirt and grease on the wok ranges
  28. Dirt and dried on food debris to the grill stations
  29. Dirt on the dumpling bamboo steamers
  30. Dirt on the front counters
  31. Dirty and dusty ceiling and wall vents
  32. Food debris and dirt on the single wall tap (also covered with dirty cling-film)
  33. Dirty cleaning tubs with dirty water and dirty scourers/cloths left around the kitchen
  34. Dirty yellow mop bucket and mop
  35. Dirt and food debris to the drainage gulleys on the wok-ranges
  36. Dirt to pot-wash wall, floor, sink and tea towels
  37. Areas of the tiled flooring in the service area were cracked and covered with cardboard
What do Blackpool Council say about Mr Basrai’s?

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: "We visited Mr Basari’s on Wednesday to carry out a compliance check.

"Improvements have been made since we carried out the full inspection in March.

"Mr Basari has requested a re-inspection, which will take place in the next three months."

The restaurant owners were approached for comment.

