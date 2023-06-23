New Taco Bell Blackpool opens near McDonald's and Blackpool FC
The US fast-food chain opened its brand new drive-thru in Rigby Road on Thursday (June 22), near the junction with Central Drive.
The colourful restaurant will be serving up its Mexican-inspired tacos and quesadillas seven days a week from 10.30am to 11pm.
The restaurant has two floors with space for up to 52 diners in the large upstairs seating area, while downstairs are the digital self-order screens and a table reserved for disabled customers.
Taco Bell says it also plans to launch a delivery service across Blackpool in the coming weeks.
What food does Taco Bell serve?
Taco Bell serves Mexican-style tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, crispy chicken and spicy fries, as well as a range of soft drinks and desserts such as churros with caramel dip.
You can view the full menu here.