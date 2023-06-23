News you can trust since 1873
New Taco Bell Blackpool opens near McDonald's and Blackpool FC

Taco Bell has opened its first ever Lancashire branch in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:03 BST

The US fast-food chain opened its brand new drive-thru in Rigby Road on Thursday (June 22), near the junction with Central Drive.

The colourful restaurant will be serving up its Mexican-inspired tacos and quesadillas seven days a week from 10.30am to 11pm.

The restaurant has two floors with space for up to 52 diners in the large upstairs seating area, while downstairs are the digital self-order screens and a table reserved for disabled customers.

Lancashire's first ever Taco Bell opened in Rigby Road, Blackpool on Thursday (June 22)Lancashire's first ever Taco Bell opened in Rigby Road, Blackpool on Thursday (June 22)
Taco Bell says it also plans to launch a delivery service across Blackpool in the coming weeks.

What food does Taco Bell serve?

Taco Bell serves Mexican-style tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, crispy chicken and spicy fries, as well as a range of soft drinks and desserts such as churros with caramel dip.

You can view the full menu here.

