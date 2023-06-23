The US fast-food chain opened its brand new drive-thru in Rigby Road on Thursday (June 22), near the junction with Central Drive.

The colourful restaurant will be serving up its Mexican-inspired tacos and quesadillas seven days a week from 10.30am to 11pm.

The restaurant has two floors with space for up to 52 diners in the large upstairs seating area, while downstairs are the digital self-order screens and a table reserved for disabled customers.

Lancashire's first ever Taco Bell opened in Rigby Road, Blackpool on Thursday (June 22)

Taco Bell says it also plans to launch a delivery service across Blackpool in the coming weeks.

What food does Taco Bell serve?

Taco Bell serves Mexican-style tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, crispy chicken and spicy fries, as well as a range of soft drinks and desserts such as churros with caramel dip.