ICON, the UK’s first double launch coaster, first opened to the public at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in May 2018.

Launching visitors on an exhilarating journey through the park, the ride reaches maximum speeds of 52mph and dizzying heights of up to 88ft.

Costing a whopping £16.25m, Icon was the result of more than 100,000 hours of construction work and five years of planning alongside German manufacturer Mack.

But Blackpool Pleasure Beach has now announced the coaster will receive a new twist for the 2022 season.

In a cryptic 15 second video shared on November 5, a swirling display of cherry blossom petals makes way to reveal the words 'Enso: Icon with a twist'.

While the park has kept tight-lipped about 'Enso' - the Japanese word for circle - many fans have speculated about the meaning of the video.

One wrote: "I'm assuming this will be a rear train spinner - an intelligent move from BPB.

"A relatively small investment that will bring a second round of hype for the coaster."

Another added: "Spinning trains I hope."

Last summer, Mack tested a new spinning seat feature for the first time on the Blue Fire Megacoaster at Europa Park, Germany.

The first new coaster to be fitted with the 'HybridTrain' seats will be Steel Taipan Tailwhip at Dreamworld, Australia later this year.

The 'HybridTrain' seats appear to move freely, allowing riders to spin as they race around the track.

"The spinning speed can be controlled by magnets in the seat itself so that the ride is thrilling but still fun," a spokesman for Mack said.

"Depending on the weight distribution each ride will be different for our guests.

"This feature can be equipped on many of our launch, mega and hyper coaster trains that are already in operation around the world and those to come in the future."

Official details of Icon's 'twist' remain under wraps for now.

Icon isn't the only ride to get an upgrade for the 2022 season, with Valhalla also receiving an ambitious 'reimagining'.

Adam Slevin, the creator behind the exciting project, said thrill seekers could expect a number of surprises in the revamp of the Viking inspired adventure - including physical special effects and a 'new audio experience.'

