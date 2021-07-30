Blackpool Pleasure Beach Valhalla - creators share a few more secrets behind ambitious 'reimagining' for 2022 opening

'Where only the bravest dare' creators behind Viking inspired water adventure say thrill seekers can expect the unexpected from revamp

The creator behind the exciting ride project, Adam Slevin, shared the latest tease on social media, a chilling skull image, with the water ride’s haunting slogan ‘Where only the bravest dare.’

The latest developments in the project follow a Q&A released on Tik Tok where Adam said thrill seekers could expect a number of surprises in the revamp of the Viking inspired adventure - including physical special effects and a ‘new audio experience.’

Many of its special effects and props, which include wind, ice, and fire, have been replaced or removed in its 20-year history.

The team led by Pleasure Beach boss Amanda Thompson, have so far remained tight-lipped on all the changes for the new experience, which is not expected to make its debut until 2022.

Adam who has helped develop the concept behind the reimagining said: “It’s been great to work with the team, the guys in the model shop, the talent on park and working with Amanda.

“It’s been a real privilege to work on a attraction of such legend.”

One of the top questions amongst fans of the ride - which opened in 2000 and is one of the longest water rides in the world - is how wet they will get, with riders renowned for being left drenched on the final drop.

Adam added: “You will get wet ,you may still get soaked.”

Valhalla was shut in 2019 for the revamp but plans had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic.