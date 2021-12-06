Blackpool care group expands with new manager appointment

Beckie Kinsella has worked in digital communications and digital marketing for over 10 years, starting out at a charity that supports women into business before moving on to a housing association followed by a pharmaceutical firm.

She has amassed a wealth of experience and knowledge over the years from a number of sectors and is well placed to support Alcedo Care and its digital strategy.

Beckie is tasked with managing PPC and search campaigns, ensuring they achieve optimal results. She is also responsible for producing content for social media platforms, including copywriting, design and video, working closely with the wider Alcedo team to raise awareness and generate leads.

Becky Kinsella

She said: “I was attracted to Alcedo’s values and culture, which really shapes the business. The whole team lives and breathes the brand and this is important to me as I like to believe in what I do and who I am doing it for.