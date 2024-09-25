The Lodger's story of self-discovery puts 'Hidden Homeless' under the spotlight at the Old Electric.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prepare to be moved, probed, and inspired by this unforgettable theatrical experience, as you are invited to look at your own mask and ask...'Does it still fit?'

A brand new theatre show exploring self-discovery, belonging and the 'hidden homeless' is embarking on a UK tour this autumn.

The Lodger is a thought provoking, sometimes tragic, sometimes hilarious tale which follows the journey of the show's eponymous character who is 'hidden homeless' - a term referring to someone who has no fixed address.

The Lodger spends her time travelling from place to place without any sense of stability; she is relentless and running into the unknown.

The Lodger

The show, which contains original music, captivating storytelling, side-splitting comedy and a healthy dose of physical theatre, reflects on the ideas of acceptance and the enduring power of home.

Through The Lodger's eyes the audience meet a variety of eccentric characters also trying to find their way home including a Sunday school teacher, a holiday entertainer and a landlady. This menagerie of characters are all yearning for a sense of belonging and all have something to say.

This important production arrives at a time when a record number of homeless children are being temporarily housed in the UK and when women make up two thirds of London's "hidden homeless".

The show itself is the brainchild of Liverpool-based artist Dora Colquhoun. Her most recent show ADHD: The Musical sold out venues across the country and she is hoping that this new production similarly captures audience's imaginations; asking those in attendance to consider consider their own relationship with 'home'.

Dora Colquhoun in 'The Lodger'

Dora herself said: "The Lodger is a creative call to express a feeling I have carried with me since I can remember. A feeling that I have found hard to describe with words. This feeling is a sense of loneliness and disconnect that comes when the physical home has been ‘disrupted’.

From the moment of ‘disruption’ I have felt a need to understand and rebuild ‘home’. Various attempts have been made through relationships, travel and staying in a physical place. I know this show will speak to many people who have also experienced ‘disruption’ whatever that may be.

We are experiencing a time where the veneer of stability is coming undone, the fragility of systemic structures is visible. There is a lot of fear and a desire to cling. The Lodger is an invitation to ‘let go’. I am excited to go on tour and share the work. The response we have had so far has been extremely positive and emotional. I want this show to be a dialogue where the audience can see themselves in the work and meet me halfway."

The Lodger - presented by RAWD and supported by Arts Council England - kicks off its autumn tour in Leeds on 6th September before taking in dates at venues in Bristol, London, Blackpool and Liverpool.

They are live in Blackpool at the Old Electric on Friday 27 September. Tickets can be booked on their website here.