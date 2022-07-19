Blackpool artist turns author as his thriller of illusion is published

Jay Fortune with his newly published book All Fall Down

After moving to the area, artist and magician Jay Fortune approached the Business Support Team at Blackpool Unlimited for guidance and found they had great advice for artists moving to the area and were always on hand to help with advice, contacts and offer expertise on how and who to talk to, to make things happen.

As with many artists and performers during lockdown, Jay found himself at a loose end.

After some encouragement from a friend, he decided to revisit a previous manuscript that had laid unfinished for a few years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool artist and author Jay Fortune's first book All Fall Down

And now after five years in the making, the dystopian psychological thriller has been released by Chronos Publishing.

Jay said that being an artist informs his writing style: “My art is very visual, bright backgrounds with fun compositions featuring figurative portraiture.

"I imagine things in pictures, usually in full colour with movement, so writing All Fall Down spawned from one simple clear image.”

Jay moved to Blackpool with his wife Jen Allen who has painted portraits for the Saudi royal family and who has a painting of Marilyn Monroe hanging in the office of a major Hollywood director at Universal Studios.

Jay has also created Marvin’s Magic School, which he says is the world’s largest online magic tuition school.

He added: “All Fall Down questions the illusory nature of reality, so I think my love of magic has crept into the narrative.

"Having lived all over England, no council has been anywhere near as pro-active and helpful as I have found in Blackpool.

"It really is one of the best places to live and work in the UK.”

All Fall Down is available in bookshops and online and Jay is now working with his editor on a sequel which he aims to release in 2023.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Business, Enterprise and Job Creation, said: “This is a great result for Jay. It shows how varied the advice and support is that Blackpool Unlimited can provide.

“This is also very encouraging for any local people who have found themselves in the same position post-pandemic and are not sure how to take the next step to fulfill their ambitions.”